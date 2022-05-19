There's nothing funny about the latest news from the Brave New Workshop.
The local comedy troupe announced Thursday that it's canceling this weekend's performances because of COVID cases in the company.
Ticketholders should contact the box office for exchanges or full refunds.
The latest production "Back to Workshop or Everything's Fine!" opened earlier this month in Minneapolis. The show is scheduled to run through Aug. 6.
