A Brainerd man pleaded guilty Tuesday to taking part in lighting the Minneapolis Third Precinct police headquarters on fire during civil unrest after the death of George Floyd.

On May 28, Dylan Shakespeare Robinson, 23, trampled over a fence meant to keep protesters out and lit a Molotov cocktail, which another person threw toward the precinct, according to federal charges. Robinson pleaded to one count of conspiracy to commit arson.

Another man, 26-year-old Bryce Michael Williams, of Staples, also pleaded guilty last month to breaching the fence and helping start a fire in the precinct that night. Two others face similar charges for helping their role in burning the precinct. Charges say hundreds had gathered around the precinct that night and chanted "burn it down" as the men lit the fires.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office and was investigated by federal and local law enforcement.

Andy Mannix • 612-673-4036