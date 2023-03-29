Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan — two veteran acts with Minnesota connections — will headline the Minnesota State Fair's seemingly annual R&B oldies show on Aug. 27.

Boyz II Men, a Grammy-winning Philadelphia quartet, made their mark in the 1990s with a string of hits including "Motownphilly," "End of the Road" and "One Sweet Day" (with Mariah Carey).

Bass singer Michael McCrary exited the group in 2003 due to multiple sclerosis but the group has continued on. Their last album was 2017's "Under the Streetlight," a collection of covers of classic soul songs.

Khan is an R&B goddess who has collected 10 Grammys and a jukebox full of crossover hits including "I Feel for You" and the empowering anthem "I'm Every Woman" as well as her Rufus favorites "Tell Me Something Good" and "You Got the Love." Khan's most recent studio album is 2019's "Hello Happiness."

Both acts have Minnesota connections. Prince was a fan of Khan (he had her poster on his bedroom wall); her version of his song "I Feel for You" became one of her early solo hits. She also recorded with Minneapolis-launched Rock Hall of Fame producer/songwriters Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, notably on 2007's "Funk This," which led to two Grammys.

Boyz II Men also worked with Jam and Lewis, who helmed one of the vocal group's biggest hits, 1994's "On Bended Knee."

Tickets, priced from $34 to $51, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at etix.com and 800-514-3849.

The previously announced grandstand shows are:

Aug. 25 the Chicks

Aug. 28 Happy Together with the Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett and others

Aug. 29 Brandi Carlile

Aug. 30 Yung Gravy

Aug. 31 Duran Duran with Bastille and Nile Rodgers & Chic