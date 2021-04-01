Marselio Mendez is only a 50% free-throw shooter. That is all he had to be under pressure.

The senior guard sank the second of two free throws with two-tenths of a second remaining, giving Cretin-Derham Hall a 41-40 victory over Rosemount in the Class 4A boys' basketball tournament quarterfinals Wednesday at East Ridge High School.

Mendez was fouled while shooting a scoop shot on a drive down the lane with under one second remaining.

Mendez entered the game 17-for-34 from the free-throw line this season.

Rosemount was holding the ball for the last shot when it turned it over on an over-and-back call with 2.5 seconds left.

Shakopee 62, Owatonna 49: Cade McGraw scored 17 to help the Sabers pull away. Brayden Williams scored 14 to lead Owatonna.

Class 3A

Alexandria 75, Monticello 53: Senior guard Colton Roderick scored 21 to pace the Cardinals past the Magic. The Cardinals (21-1), who led by nine points at halftime, opened the second half with a 10-0 run.

Minnehaha Academy 75, Byron 63: Chet Holmgren and Hercy Miller each scored 21 to help the Redhawks hold off the Bears. Jake Braaten scored 29 to lead the Bears, who trailed by 15 at halftime but pulled within 62-58 late in the game.

DeLaSalle 92, Hibbing 72: Cade Haskins, a 6-6 senior, scored 32 points to lead the Islanders past the Bluejackets. Ayden McDonald led Hibbing with 26 points.

Richfield 67, Mankato West 63: LaMar Grayson scored 29 points to help the Spartans outlast the Scarlets. The Spartans, who trailed by one at halftime, started the second half with a 7-0 run. Mehki Collins scored 16 to lead the Scarlets.

Class 2A

Caledonia 81, St. Croix Prep 52: Jackson Koepke scored 22 points and Sam Privet 21 to lead the Warriors to their 20th consecutive victory. Addison Metcalf scored 19 to lead the Lions.

Waseca 83, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 58: Andrew Morgan, a 6-9 senior, scored 26 points and senior guard Ryan Dufault 23 to lead the Bluejays.

Class 1A

Hancock 57, Nevis 50: Matt Thompson, a 6-7 junior, scored 29 to lead the Owls past the Tigers.

Hayfield 62, Legacy Christian 43: Easton Fritcher scored 12 points and grabbed 29 rebounds to pace the balanced Vikings past the Lions. Isaac Matti added 18 points, Ethan Slaathaug 17 and Ethan Pack 13 for Hayfield. Trenton Harrison and Harley Kendall each scored 12 for the Lions.

Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 58, Deer River 52: The Gators, playing in the tournament for the first time since 2007, rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to defeat the Warriors. Kobey Dallager scored 20 points to lead the Gators.

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 86, Central Minnesota Christian 73: Trent Steffensmeier scored 30 points, including the 1,000th of his career, to lead the Knights past the Bluejays. Case Mulder scored 30 to lead the Bluejays.

Girls

Class 3A

Becker 76, Alexandria 52: Adeline Kent and Ayla Brown each scored 14 to lead the Bulldogs to the semifinals of the state tournament for the third consecutive year.

Class 1A

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 78, Mayer Lutheran 67: Junior guard Madison Mathiowetz scored 44 points to lead the Knights to victory over the Crusaders. She is the state's second-leading scorer, averaging 33.5 points per game.

JOEL RIPPEL