The Gophers relied heavily on a ball-control running game and a stout defense on their way to a 9-4 record in 2021, and, fittingly, four pieces from those two units will take part in the NFL combine this week in Indianapolis.

Defensive linemen Boye Mafe and Esezi Otomewo, who helped Minnesota's defense rank third nationally in yards allowed per game, and offensive linemen Daniel Faalele and Blaise Andries, who helped the offense keep the ball for the third-most minutes per game in the nation, will be at Lucas Oil Stadium for interviews, measurements and on-field testing.

Their aim is to improve their draft status in front of coaches, scouts and officials assembled from the 32 NFL teams.

The combine began Tuesday, and on-field testing will start Thursday with quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends. Among the four Gophers invited, Faalele and Andries will have their on-field drills — the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle — on Friday. Mafe and Otomewo will participate in those seven drills on Saturday.

The NFL Network will air coverage Thursday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Here's a look at the four Gophers:

Boye Mafe, Edge, 6-4, 265 pounds

Mafe might have done more to improve his draft stock during Senior Bowl week than anyone else. After impressing NFL coaches with his pass-rushing skills during the week of practices, Mafe dominated the game itself, collecting two sacks, another tackle for loss and a forced fumble on his way to winning Player of the Game honors for his National team. Mafe was projected as a third-round pick by many, but ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. this week projected the former Hopkins standout to be selected in the first round at No. 30 overall by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Daniel Faalele, OT, 6-9, 380

The massive Australian still is somewhat of a newcomer to football, having first played in 2017 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., and three seasons with the Gophers, missing 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. He has been a quick study, though, securing a starting job during his freshman season and earning honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2018 and 2019 and first-team All-Big Ten in 2021. Faalele's strength is run blocking, while quickness in pass protection is an area he needs to improve. Mock drafts consistently have Faalele projected to go in the second round, with a few having him late in the first.

Esezi Otomewo, DE, 6-6, 285

The durable Otomewo played in all 46 games in his Gophers career and finished strong with a pair of sacks in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory over West Virginia. He didn't play in the Senior Bowl because of an injury suffered in the bowl game, but his size and strength fit the profile of a 4-3 defensive end. Projections have Otomewo being selected in the third or fourth round of the draft, which runs April 28-30.

Blaise Andries, OL, 6-6, 335

Versatility has been the calling card for the Marshall, Minn., native, who played every position but center on the Gophers offensive line while never missing a start. He settled in at right guard in 2021 on his way to first-team All-Big Ten honors. He's strong and plays with a mean streak. Andries played in the East-West Shrine Bowl and is projected as a third-day selection in the sixth or seventh round. Andries and Faalele could become the Gophers' first offensive linemen drafted since Greg Eslinger (sixth) and Mark Setterstrom (seventh) were selected in 2006.