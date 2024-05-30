A 4-year-old boy reported missing in Marshall was found dead soon afterward in a river, officials said Thursday.

The incident occurred late Wednesday afternoon near the 200 block of 4th Street in the southwestern Minnesota city, police said.

Marshall police said they were called about 4:45 p.m. about a missing child. Law enforcement and emergency personnel initiated a search, and the boy was found about 5:20 p.m. in the Redwood River near the intersection of Kossuth and 7th streets.

The boy was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The child's identity has yet to be released.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office is determining the cause and manner of the boy's death, although "foul play is not suspected," a police statement read.