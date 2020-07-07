A 12-year-old boy was shot and wounded in north Minneapolis Monday afternoon when a car pulled up next to the vehicle he was riding in and opened fire, officials said.

The boy's father drove him to North Memorial Health Hospital after he was struck just before 6 p.m. The bullet that reportedly tore through his arm and lodged in his hip, according to officials.

Details about the incident were sketchy Monday evening, but a preliminary police investigation suggested that the boy, his siblings and their father were driving back from a nearby Dairy Queen, when a car started following them closely. The family's vehicle stopped at some point, near the intersection of N. 49th and Humboldt avenues, and the suspect vehicle pulled up alongside it, officials say. Someone inside the suspect vehicle opened fire on the family's vehicle, and the boy was struck by one of the rounds.

His condition wasn't immediately available, but he is expected to survive, officials said.

No arrests had been announced as of Monday evening.

He was at least the 15th child under 16 to be shot so far this year in Minneapolis, and the third in the past week, according to police data. Last week, a 7-year-old boy was wounded when a gunman opened fire outside a Folwell neighborhood convenience store. A few days later, a 16-year-old boy stumbled into a corner store in the 1800 block of N. Penn Avenue after being shot.