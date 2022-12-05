Both drivers were killed in a collision in southeastern Minnesota, officials said.

The crash occurred in Houston County on northbound Hwy. 26 near County Road 14 in Jefferson Township, the State Patrol said.

James P. Adducci, 42, of La Crosse, Wis., was driving his car north on Hwy. 26 at about 3:50 p.m. Friday, when he collided with a southbound car driven by Alan E. Wunnecka, 60, of Brownsville, Minn., the patrol said.

Neither man was wearing a seat belt, and both died at the scene, according to the patrol.

Adducci earned national attention in April 2019, when he won more than $1.2 million by betting $85,000 in Las Vegas on golf legend Tiger Woods to win the Masters. Woods rallied to capture the Masters for the fifth time at Augusta National. It had been 14 years since he last won the Masters and 11 years since his last victory in a major tournament.