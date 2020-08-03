A bomb threat forced the evacuation Monday of the Burnsville office of U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, authorities said.

The Democratic lawmaker’s district office, in the 12900 block of S. Harriet Avenue, was evacuated, and a search by the Bloomington bomb squad turned up nothing suspicious, according Police Sgt. Matt Smith.

Occupants of Craig’s office and nearby offices were given the all clear about 2:45 p.m., roughly an hour after authorities were notified of the threat, Smith said.

Smith said the threat mentioned that “a bomb was placed at the building,” but he declined to say more because “it might related to potential cases somewhere else.”

In a statement, Craig’s office said, “We are grateful for the swift action by the local police and fire department.”

Craig is running for a second term in the House representing the district, which spans from the southern Twin Cities south to just north of Rochester.