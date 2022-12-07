Households and businesses within a six-block area that had their water service disrupted since Monday night will no longer have to boil their water before consuming it, the city announced Wednesday afternoon.

Bacterial testing following a large water main break in north Minneapolis came up clean.

The pipe that cracked is located in the 2900 block of 2nd Street N., and is 134 years old, said Margaret Anderson Kelliher, the city's public works director. The breakage impacted buildings on Third Street North from Lowry Avenue to 26th Avenue and on Fourth Street North from 29th to 26th Avenue.

"We appreciate the patience and resilience of residents who were forced to boil their water for cooking and drinking," said Anderson Kelliher. "Losing access to reliable drinking water can be unsettling. I am grateful for the hard work and dedication of the Public Works staff who worked to stabilize a challenging situation."

Tuesday night, the municipal water crews finished draining water from the cracked main and replaced the broken section. They began filling the system on Wednesday morning.

After the system is pressurized, crews will commence temporarily patching the street, where the sidewalk, curb and gutter were destroyed. Permanent roadway fixes will come in spring, said Kelliher.

While Kelliher and city officials have said they are searching for the breakage's cause, they note that water pressure fluctuations can cause minor weak spots in a pipe to break and cold weather can also contribute.