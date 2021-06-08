A mixed martial arts fighter from Fargo was found dead over the weekend in the Red River, authorities said Monday.

The body of Dane Sayers, 33, was recovered about 2:20 p.m. Saturday from the river near Riverside Cemetery, police said.

Results from an autopsy have yet to be released, but Sayers' mother told the Forum newspaper in Fargo that he died from accidental drowning.

Sayers last fought in April 2018 at the Armory in Minneapolis, where a defeat brought the welterweight's final record to 12 wins and 4 losses.

The highlight of his career came in 2010, when he split his two fights on Spike TV's nationally telecast "The Ultimate Fighter" series.

