The body of a woman who was reported missing in Little Falls, Minn., was found on Sunday.

Police said the death of Jeanine Greyblood, 37, happened "under suspicious circumstances." Her body was found at 12:45 p.m. Sunday, just south of Little Falls.

A short time later, police arrested her husband, who had reported her missing on Saturday. He was booked at Morrison County jail on probable cause of second-degree murder. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects who have not been charged. Police say formal charges are expected this week.

A missing person alert with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said Greyblood was last seen at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in Little Falls, walking from a residence in an unknown direction of travel.

"Jeanine was not dressed for the extreme cold," the report stated.

The BCA and sheriff's offices in Morrison and Todd counties are investigating. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751