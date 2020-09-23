The body of a woman who disappeared while kayaking at a New Brighton lake on Saturday has been found, authorities said.
The body was recovered Tuesday from Long Lake after a four-day search, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said.
Crews arrived at the lake about 2:50 p.m. on Saturday after someone called 911 to report that a woman had fallen out a kayak and did not resurface.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the woman’s name and the cause of her death, the Sheriff’s Office said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Trump, Biden fight to define campaign's most pressing issues
President Donald Trump was interrupted twice during an Ohio rally this week by sign-waving supporters chanting, "Fill that seat!"
St. Paul
St. Paul's schools chief praised in job review
Superintendent received raise in his new contract.
Coronavirus
New community 'learning pods' aim to bridge achievement gap, address racial equity in Twin Cities
The pods have financial backing from multiple corporations.
Local
BC-BKL--WNBA Playoff Glance
(7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81(5)Phoenix 85, (8)Washington 84(4)Minnesota 80,(5)Phoenix 79(7)Connecticut 73, (3)Los Angeles 59Sunday, Sept. 20: Connecticut 87, Las Vegas 62Tuesday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas, 83,…
Coronavirus
U reviews video of weekend 'Superblock' gathering amid COVID-19 concerns
The gathering, attended by scores of students, took place outside dorms on the Minneapolis campus.