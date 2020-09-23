The body of a woman who disappeared while kayaking at a New Brighton lake on Saturday has been found, authorities said.

The body was recovered Tuesday from Long Lake after a four-day search, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said.

Crews arrived at the lake about 2:50 p.m. on Saturday after someone called 911 to report that a woman had fallen out a kayak and did not resurface.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the woman’s name and the cause of her death, the Sheriff’s Office said.