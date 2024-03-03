Authorities found a body in the St. Croix River in Hudson, Wis., on Saturday.
Hudson police and medical personnel recovered the body in the water after being dispatched to the area of Lakefront Park around 8:30 a.m., the Hudson Police Department said. Officials don't believe there is a threat to others tied to the incident.
The water recovery team of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, as well as state and local officials from Wisconsin, are helping Hudson police.
