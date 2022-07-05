The body of a man was found in a lake in Robbinsdale on Tuesday.

Police were called to Crystal Lake just before 1 p.m. on a report of a possible body on the shoreline. The man was found facedown in the water and determined to be dead at the scene, Robbinsdale police said in a statement Tuesday.

"There does not appear to be any threat or risk to public safety," police said.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Water Patrol will handle the investigation with help from Robbinsdale police and others, the statement said.