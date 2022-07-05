The body of a man was found in a lake in Robbinsdale on Tuesday.
Police were called to Crystal Lake just before 1 p.m. on a report of a possible body on the shoreline. The man was found facedown in the water and determined to be dead at the scene, Robbinsdale police said in a statement Tuesday.
"There does not appear to be any threat or risk to public safety," police said.
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Water Patrol will handle the investigation with help from Robbinsdale police and others, the statement said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Fireworks shot at people, vehicles, buildings for hours overnight in and near downtown Mpls.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Fireworks shot at people, vehicles, buildings for hours overnight in and near downtown Mpls.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
St. Paul faces down $15M budget gap
A recent court ruling related to street maintenance means the city can no longer assess property owners for work.
Minneapolis
Derek Chauvin's federal sentencing scheduled for Thursday
The former Minneapolis officer pleaded guilty last year to civil rights violations in cases involving George Floyd, Minneapolis teen.
Politics
Minnesota House leader says DFLers stayed quiet about THC edible law to give it chance of passing
House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler said that drawing attention to the bill likely wouldn't have helped it pass in the GOP-controlled Senate.
Local
Body found in Robbinsdale lake
Police were called to Crystal Lake just before 1 p.m. on a report of a possible body on the shoreline.
Rochester
Woman allegedly broke into Rochester home, killed cat
Police found suspect asleep next to deceased feline.