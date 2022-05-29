Authorities pulled a body from Mille Lacs Lake on Saturday afternoon and said it may be that of a man from Garrison, Minn., who has been missing since April.

A property owner spotted the body floating near the shoreline in Wigwam Bay about 12:55 p.m. and called police, the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office said.

The body was recovered and taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey for positive identification and further investigation, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies have been looking for a 30-year-old man who was reported missing on April 12.

"Based on the circumstances observed today at the scene on Walleye Road, it is presumed but not confirmed that the body recovered is his," the sheriff's office said.

No other information was immediately available.