DULUTH, Minn. — Sheriff's officials are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a northeastern Minnesota home on Monday.
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said family members and co-workers went to check on the two at their home near Twig after they failed to show up for work.
The bodies of a 62-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were discovered. The sheriff's office says no suspects are being sought.
Authorities did not say how the two died or disclose the relationship between them.
They have not been identified.
