STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

David Perron, St. Louis: The pesky right winger scored three power-play goals.

Ville Husso, St. Louis: Posted a shutout in his first playoff game with 37 saves.

Torey Krug, St. Louis: The defenseman ran a nifty power play and had three assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

0-4 The Wild's all-time record in Game 1 playoff games at home.

0-for-6 The Wild on the power play.

116 Playoff games for Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury before he faced his first penalty shot. Ivan Barbashev missed.