Bloomington is considering lowering speed limits on neighborhood streets, bringing the limit down from 30 miles per hour to 25.

The change would put Bloomington in line with neighboring cities, including Edina. City Engineer Julie Long said the change would not be jarring for most drivers.

"We have a lot of people who are already doing 25 in our neighborhoods," Long said during a planning commission meeting last week.

The city is also proposing limits of 20 miles per hour during pick-up and drop-off times around all Bloomington schools.

The city is taking feedback on the proposed speed limits as part of the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program.

Bloomington is also eyeing lower limits for larger city streets, including Lyndale Avenue and American Boulevard, said traffic and transportation engineer Kirk Roberts. The city will take residents' feedback on limits for larger streets this summer, Roberts said.

The Bloomington planning commission will have to approve changes before the City Council could vote on the lower limits.