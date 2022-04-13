Colorado insurance regulators have issued a $1 million fine against Bright Health after investigating more than 100 consumer and health care provider complaints indicating systemic operational problems at the health insurer.

The complaints focused on everything from the insurer's failure to properly pay claims from health care providers to communication problems with health plan members, according to an announcement this month from the Colorado Division of Insurance.

Regulators said they also received complaints that Bloomington-based Bright Health wasn't accurately processing consumer payments and the processing of claims for physical and behavior health coverage were delayed.

The insurer has entered into a formal agreement with regulators to address the issues, which could result in half the fine being waived.

"With the number and variety of complaints the [Division of Insurance] received, our investigation had to dig deep into many facets of their business," Colorado Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway said in a statement. "With this fine and the formal agreement outlining how Bright is going to fix their problems, they should not only be able to clear their backlog of complaints and payment issues, but be in a better position to serve Colorado consumers going forward."

In a statement, Bright Health said it was focused on maintaining strong relationships with consumers and health care providers and addressing any concerns that they and regulators might raise.

"Given the complexity of the healthcare market, we appreciate the opportunity to focus on areas of improvement as we serve our members and providers," the company said. "Throughout the assessment, we have actively collaborated with the [Division of Insurance]. Most importantly, throughout the assessment, we have made and continue to make meaningful improvements in our operations intended to address the identified areas."

The regulatory action is the latest setback for Bright Health, a fast-growing health insurer that was funded in part by Minnesota's largest-ever initial public offering of stock. Following a series of disappointing earnings releases since last summer, the company has seen its stock price plunge, exits for two top executives and the elimination of about 150 jobs.

Insurance regulators in Colorado said they identified at least 850 instances last year — and at least 50 more cases thus far in 2022 — of Bright Health failing to promptly pay "clean claims," where health care providers submitted correct and complete information for reimbursement.

By early 2021, health care providers had repeatedly notified Bright Health that the insurer was failing to pay clean claims submitted electronically within 30 calendar days, as well as those submitted by other means within 45 days, according to a final agency order dated April 1.

Here's a breakdown of the complaints:

Colorado regulators said they've received at least 30 consumer complaints about Bright Health's failure to communicate with subscribers about claims. In some cases, the insurer didn't communicate in a timely manner, or failed to let subscribers speak with a supervisor when request.

The insurance division said it also received at least 25 consumer complaints detailing how the Bright Health failed to correctly apply consumer payments or process consumer requests to cancel coverage. Many of the complaints alleged the insurer "failed to apply consumer payments correctly to the insured's account, or applied erroneous charges," the final agency order states.

The division said it had received at least 60 consumer complaints about Bright failing to process and approve claims in a reasonable time period. In many cases, the insurer later acknowledge the claims should have been approved the first time.

"In addition to the claims and communication issues detailed above, Bright failed to utilize the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) criteria for the placement, medical necessity and utilization management determinations for people with substance use disorder and opioid use disorder," regulators said in the final agency order.

Of the $1 million penalty, $500,000 must be paid now, regulators say, with the remainder stayed upon Bright's improvement and compliance with various process improvement steps and metrics. Those include accurately paying past claims and resolving complaints in a reasonable time. Regulators also will be watching for resolution of claims disputes from health care providers and a significant reduction in complaints.

"Should Bright meet these requirements within the next 12 months, the remaining $500,000 penalty will be waived," the Colorado Division of Insurance said in a statement. "Bright Health has acknowledged these violations and agrees to the requirements being issued."