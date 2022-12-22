As the snow that fell Wednesday subsides, a winter storm battering Minnesota and the Upper Midwest will bring a prolonged period of strong winds that are expected to drop windchills readings dangerously low and create whiteout conditions that threaten to disrupt travel on the ground and air for a second straight day.

A blizzard warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon in areas of Minnesota west of the Mississippi River while a winter storm warning covers areas east of the river, with both in place through Friday night, the National Weather Service said.

"Several hours of whiteout conditions are expected this afternoon onward, even in metropolitan areas," the Weather Service said. "Conditions worsen the second half of today, becoming extremely dangerous Friday through Saturday morning."

The 7.4 inches of snow that fell Wednesday at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport — the official recording spot for the Twin Cities — set a new record for Dec. 21 and left metro area roads caked in snow and ice. At 5:45 a.m., several crashes and spinouts littered metro area roads, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

At 6 a.m., 22 flights leaving Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport had been canceled and seven were delayed, according to the flight tracking website flightaware.com.

Many schools called off classes Thursday. Minneapolis and St. Paul will move into the second day of a snow emergency at 8 a.m.

Here's a timeline of what to expect over the next three days:

Thursday: Winds will pick up over the next 12 hours reaching 20 to 30 mph by evening, leading to widespread blowing and drifting and reduced visibility. Wind chill readings will sink to between minus 30 and minus 45 degrees.

Thursday night to Friday: Conditions will be the worst after 6 p.m. Thursday through most of Friday, the National Weather Service said. Peak winds will approach 40 mph between midnight and noon Friday. "Significant travel impacts are likely across the area," the Weather Service said.

Power outages also are possible as snow still caked on trees from last week's storm could cause branches to break under the pressure and fall on power lines, the Weather Service said.

Saturday: Dangerously low wind chills will envelop much of central and southern Minnesota through Saturday morning. The lowest readings are expected from 9 a.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday and again on Saturday morning.