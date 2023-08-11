Blandin Paper Co. and Teamster Local 346 leaders reached a tentative labor agreement that could end a monthlong strike in Grand Rapids.

If approved by members during a Friday vote, a new three-year contract would cover the 166 hourly employees at the paper plant. The last contract expired July 1.

The union will be presenting the company's latest offer to members at a meeting at the Reif Performing Arts Center in Grand Rapids.

Plant workers have been striking since July 15, with bargaining talks on and off since then.

The Teamsters leaders expressed their opposition to a two-tier wage and benefit proposal, which would have treated employees differently depending on whether they started before or after 2016.

Separately, the union said it wanted better pay for all its members.

"The company is not keeping up with inflation and other companies are offering jobs, said Jeff Oveson, president of Teamsters Local 346 during a recent interview. "The employees want to see just a little bit of a better wage. And to not have a revolving door at the bottom and to help retain employees."

The union, he said, was hoping to recall all striking members, but noted that some had already had offers from other employers.

Blandin officials said in emails they were very interested in reaching an agreement and hoped they could work things out.

In an email late Wednesday, Blandin spokeswoman Marsha Miller said, "We remain hopeful that we can move forward and reach an agreement."

On Thursday evening, Miller emailed saying that a tentative deal had been reached.

The labor unrest comes after years of downsizing at the paper mill, known for making coated magazine paper.

The industry has suffered a reduced demand for many paper products following the global digitization of print materials. Blandin, now owned by a Finnish company, once boasted a workforce of 800 in Grand Rapids.