Twin Cities Summer Jam is coming back for a third year in July, with two nights of big-name country stars and one night of local rockers.

Kane Brown and Blake Shelton headline the country nights on July 22-23 at Canterbury Park while Hairball, the popular theatrical hard-rockers, will kick things off on July 21 with low-buck tickets.

TC Summer Jam has portrayed itself as a diverse festival by presenting country, rock, pop and party music often on the same day.

Shelton, the popular mentor on NBC's "The Voice," is set for July 23. He has enjoyed 27 No. 1 country singles and two recent hits with his wife, Gwen Stefani. Shelton last performed in the Twin Cities in 2019 at Xcel Energy Center.

Also appearing July 23 at TC Summer Jam will be country stalwart Trace Adkins, rising Nashville newcomer Elvie Shane, veteran Southern rockers .38 Special and Midwest country-rockers Mason Dixon Line.

Brown, who impressed in January in his first local arena headline appearance at Target Center, will return July 22 at TC Summer Jam. He has chalked up seven No. 1s, including "Heaven" and "Famous Friends."

He will be joined by "Hot in Herre" rapper Nelly, teen TikTok sensation Kidd G, teen country thrush Callista Clark and harmony-loving country group Restless Road.

Opening showcase Minnesota rockers Hairball and the Fabulous Armadillos plus aspiring Gopher State country singer Anderson Daniels.

TC Summer Jam launched in 2019 with Aerosmith, Tim McGraw, REO Speedwagon, Pitbull and Rascal Flatts. After a 2020 COVID hiatus, the fest returned last year with Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

All tickets — including single-day, 2-day, and 3-day — will go on sale this Friday at tcsummerjam.com. Prices will increase after March 18.