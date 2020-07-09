If Garth Brooks can do it, so can Blake Shelton.

The ever-popular country superstar/“The Voice” coach will perform a drive-in theater concert on July 25 with special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins.

Remember this is a concert movie, not a performance streamed live to a drive-in movie theater. That it was pre-recorded surprised many Garth fans on June 27.

Once again, admission is by the vehicle, with a maximum of six people per. Cost is $114.99, up from the $100 that Garth commanded. Tickets will go on sale July 14 at Ticketmaster.com.

The event is being produced by the same folks who staged the Garth show, Encore Live.

Vehicles will be parked at least six feet from one another. State pandemic protocols will be enforced.

Among the hundreds of participating venues are Elko Drive-In in Elko New Market, Minn., and Rivers Edge Drive-In in New Richmond, Wis. Show time is dusk.