Isabelle Stadden of Blaine won the women's 200-meter backstroke Sunday at the Pro Swim Series meet in San Antonio. Stadden, a freshman at the University of California, finished in 2 minutes, 9.31 seconds.

World record holder Regan Smith of Lakeville had the third-fastest time in the preliminaries and scratched from the final. Smith finished the meet with victories in the 100 back, 100 butterfly and 200 butterfly and a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle.

Pat Smith goes 1-2

Former Gophers wrestler Pat Smith went 1-2 Sunday at the Henri Deglane Grand Prix in Nice, France, finishing out of the placings in the 77-kilogram Greco-Roman weight class.

Smith, a Chaska native, defeated Patryk Bednarz of Poland 2-1, then lost a 6-0 decision to Turkey's Fatih Cengiz and a 5-3 decision to France's Evrik Nikoghosyan.

Tom Kelly's son dies

Tom Kelly Jr., the son of former Twins manager Tom Kelly, died Saturday in Scottsdale, Ariz., at age 42 while on a golf excursion with friends from St. Paul.

The friends checked on Kelly after he missed a tee time and found him unresponsive in a hotel room.

Kelly had been living in Tampa, Fla., and working in the bank business. Nate Mauer, a close friend and teammate at Hill-Murray High School, said: "I missed this golf trip, but we had another scheduled for March. Tom was doing well. He has dozens of Minnesota friends and we're in shock."

Etc.

• Mike Vorlicky, a sophomore defenseman from Edina, scored his first goal of the season in Wisconsin's 5-2 home victory over Arizona State on Sunday. The Badgers (8-6) swept the series.

• The NAHL announced that 202 of its players have made commitments to Division I programs. This is the eighth consecutive season that number has been at least 200. The four Minnesota teams have 34 players on that path: Austin Bruins (eight), Minnesota Magicians (nine), Minnesota Wilderness (nine) and St. Cloud Norsemen (eight).