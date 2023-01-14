A 55-year-old Blaine man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Brooklyn Park early Saturday, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was driving a pickup truck east on Hwy. 610 near Hwy. 252 in Brooklyn Park after 1 a.m. Saturday when the truck veered into the center median and rolled, the patrol said. The truck came to rest in the center median.

The man was not wearing a seat belt and the truck's air bag deployed, the patrol said; the road was dry. His name will be released at 5 a.m. Sunday, the patrol said.