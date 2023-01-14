A 55-year-old Blaine man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Brooklyn Park early Saturday, the Minnesota State Patrol said.
The man, whose name has not yet been released, was driving a pickup truck east on Hwy. 610 near Hwy. 252 in Brooklyn Park after 1 a.m. Saturday when the truck veered into the center median and rolled, the patrol said. The truck came to rest in the center median.
The man was not wearing a seat belt and the truck's air bag deployed, the patrol said; the road was dry. His name will be released at 5 a.m. Sunday, the patrol said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Man dies after being found shot in Brooklyn Center parking lot
No arrests have been made, and police are still investigating.
Local
Blaine man killed in single-vehicle crash in Brooklyn Park
A 55-year-old Blaine man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Brooklyn Park early Saturday, the Minnesota State Patrol said.The man, whose name has not…
Minneapolis
Teenage boy shot and killed after stealing car, Minneapolis police say
Minneapolis officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to reports of a car accident and soon after got reports of someone shot in the same area.
Business
Twin Cities area bars, retailers cheer winning Vikings season
Sales of merchandise have doubled at some places, and downtown hotels and restaurants are hoping this weekend's playoff crowd amps up January.
Photography
Vikings host fan rally ahead of wild-card playoff game
The third-seed Vikings take on the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. It will be the second match up between the Giants and Vikings this season.