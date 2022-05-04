Black Sheep pizza closes in St. Paul

In a poetic post on social media, Black Sheep coal-fired pizza shop announced it has closed its St. Paul location after 11 years. "We are so sad, but it's not goodbye. Please visit us in Minneapolis for some great Black Sheep pizza pie," read a portion of the post, which hints to COVID, supply shortages and bike lanes as reasons for its decision. Its two Minneapolis locations — at 600 Washington Av. N. and 2550 Nicollet Av. S. — remain open.

North Loop sweet spot returns

Edward's Dessert Kitchen is back in business after having been closed though the pandemic. The restaurant, bar and coffee bar puts dessert first, with artful confections from chef Jasmine Weiser, plus a whole lineup of classic cocktails and True Stone coffee. The 60-seat restaurant and bar at 200 Washington Av. N. in Minneapolis, will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and from noon to 10 p.m. on the weekends.

Uptown VFW's comfort food kitchen is closing

The pairing of Uptown's James Ballentine VFW Post 246 and chef Mik German's 246 Grill has ended after just five months. The restaurant within a bar announced earlier this week that it would not be open due to staffing shortages. The menu was stacked with comfort food favorites such as Tater Tots smothered in cheese curds and wild rice soup, plus massive burgers with all kinds of inspired toppings. German's company will continue to operate out of the kitchen at the St. Paul Park American Legion Post 98 as 328 Grill (328 Broadway Av.).

Yia Vang's condiment takeover starts now

In further proof that it's Yia Vang's world and we're just living it in, the popular chef behind Union Hmong Kitchen and the forthcoming Vinai has expanded onto grocery shelves. His line of condiments is now available at the Wedge Lyndale (2015 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.) and Linden Hills Co-op (3815 Sunnyside Av., Mpls.). That means the Szechuan coffee rub (a collab with Folly Coffee), jars of lemongrass ginger scallion sauce, chile crunch, Tiger Bite Hot Sauce and Shroomami Salt are even more attainable for pantry stocking. The full line of condiments is also still available on the Union Hmong Kitchen website for $8 to $12 for pickup at the restaurant, located in Graze Provisions + Libations food hall in Minneapolis.

The Lynhall knows you need more cake

Almost from day one the Lynhall built an impressive reputation for fantastic baked goods from pastry chef Katie Elsing. Now, we're getting easier access to her sweet treats for special occasions (like another gray Minnesota "spring" day). Cakes are available for special order with a lead time of four days. Flavors include a sprinkle-encrusted Funfetti, dolled-up red velvet, springy carrot cake and more. Prices range from $110 to $140 and can be ordered at both Lynhall locations (2640 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 3945 Market St., Edina, thelynhall.com).

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated where to find Yia Vang’s line of condiments.