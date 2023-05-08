A black bear wandering North Minneapolis neighborhoods was euthanized Sunday.

The bear was spotted Sunday morning near Girard and 14th avenues N. According to Minneapolis police, officers found the bear, which looked like it had an injured front paw.

The state Department of Natural Resources was called in to help, and Minneapolis police tracked the bear around the neighborhood with help from park police and the Hennepin County Sheriff's office.

Neighbors noticed the bear too, with photos and video of the bear on city streets and in one neighborhood park shared on local Facebook groups.

The Department of Natural Resources euthanized the bear just after 11 a.m. near N. 22nd and Girard avenues, and removed its carcass.

The DNR kills only bears believed to pose a threat to human safety, according to the department's website. The DNR averages fewer than six bear killings each year.