While COVID-19 has hurt financial results for many health care companies, that has not been the case for Abbott Laboratories. On Wednesday morning the company reported a 7.2% sales increase in its overall fourth-quarter sales.

For the fourth quarter alone, Abbott saw $2.3 billion in global, COVID-related sales. That accounted for 20% of the company's fourth-quarter revenue of $11.5 billion. The company reported $7.7 billion in COVID-related sales for the full year of 2021.

Abbott produces COVID-19 testing kits and recently had to ramp up production to meet the "skyrocketing" demand due to the fast-spreading omicron variant. The company reopened a plant in Illinois that shuttered last summer when demand waned.

In November the company reported that its BinaxNOW product ranked as the top rapid antigen test in the U.S. based on data from Nielsen. The company said at the time that it was producing more than 50 million BinaxNOW tests per month at U.S. manufacturing facilities and had the capacity to make even more.

Abbott handily beat the consensus estimate for earnings per share during the fourth quarter, a key metric on Wall Street. Analysts had forecast Abbott reporting an EPS of $1.21 for the fourth quarter; the company reported an EPS of $1.32.

For the full year Abbott reported sales of $43.1 billion, a robust 24.5% increase compared to 2020. The company reported $7.1 billion in profit for 2021, a 57.3% increase compared to the year before.

"2021 was an outstanding year for Abbott," said Robert Ford, Abbott's CEO, in a statement. "We achieved more than 40 percent EPS growth, exceeding the baseline EPS guidance we set at the beginning of last year and, importantly, continued to advance our new product pipeline across the portfolio."

Abbott issued full-year guidance for 2022, projecting adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of at least $4.70.

The company is based in Abbott Park, Ill. For the fourth quarter, 57.7% of its sales came from international markets.

The company has four primary business categories: nutrition, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Abbott has no pharmaceutical sales in the U.S.; that revenue all comes from international markets.

Abbott acquired St. Paul-based St. Jude Medical Inc. for $25 billion in 2017. Abbott has more than 5,000 employees in Minnesota.