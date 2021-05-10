WASHINGTON – Minnesota can begin tapping into nearly $5 billion in state and local aid from President Joe Biden's COVID relief package.

On Monday, Biden's administration began to roll out a key portion of the $1.9 trillion aid package, known as the American Rescue Plan, that was signed into law in March after it passed through Congress with no Republican votes.

Details released by White House officials Monday showed the state and local aid portion of the plan for Minnesota is about $4.97 billion. That includes $2.83 billion slated for state government. Another $2.13 billion in funding will be sent to local governments around the state, including more than $166 million for St. Paul and around $271 million for Minneapolis.

The announcement in Washington comes as Minnesota lawmakers are trying to set the state's next two-year budget before the regular legislative session ends in a week. Disagreements over how to use the federal dollars, and who is involved in that decisionmaking, are a piece of the final negotiations.

After the Treasury Department's announcement, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, called on state leaders to give tax breaks to businesses that got forgivable Paycheck Protection Program [PPP] loans, and to individuals who received the federal $600 weekly supplemental unemployment insurance [UI] benefits. The federal government opted to make the PPP loans tax exempt, and decided people do not have to pay taxes on the unemployment benefits up to $10,200.

"If the House passes PPP and UI conformity, it will give Minnesotans the clarity they need today," Gazelka said in a statement following the Treasury news.

Michael Elder, 35, gets his first shot of the Pfizer vaccine at a state vaccination site at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on April 28, 2021. States can use some of the federal stimulus money for pandemic response. RICHARD TSONG-TAATARII • STAR TRIBUNE

Rep. Greg Davids, the GOP Lead on the House Taxes Committee, also called for fast action on the measures Monday. "The clock is ticking. Businesses taxes were due nearly two full months ago, and the extended May 17 tax filing deadline is coming up quickly," he warned.

Leaders in the DFL-led House and GOP majority Senate, as well as Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, all have said they want to conform the state tax code with the federal government's approach to the unemployment insurance benefits. But, unlike the Senate GOP, Minnesota Democrats want to make businesses that received more than $350,000 in PPP loans pay some taxes.

Even before they got the federal guidance Monday, Senate Republicans had proposed various ways to spend the American Rescue Plan dollars. They want to avoid a situation where Walz's administration controls how the state uses its portion of the money.

"It's not the role of the executive branch to spend the money … And we don't think you get the best bang for the buck when one man is deciding how to spend everything," Gazelka said earlier.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said last week that getting the numbers at this point in the legislative session makes it difficult to include them in budget negotiations.

"It's a large amount of money and so I don't think we're going to have complete clarity, even if we get a little bit more federal guidance," she said, adding, "There needs to be a public process where the public is consulted and weighs in. But what that exactly looks like, I don't know."

Under the law, key areas where the state and local governments can use the money include spending on the public health response to the pandemic, efforts to help with the "negative economic impacts" tied to the virus and covering revenue hits stemming from the emergency. The legislation also details that the funding can be used for "premium pay" marked for essential employees and for spending on infrastructure such as sewer, water and broadband.

A fact sheet released by the Biden administration showed that Monday was the first day many areas of government could start asking the Treasury Department for the money. The money for larger local governments, according to the details made public Monday, is expected to come in two parts with half initially and the rest coming later. States would also get their total in either one or two payments, depending on an unemployment metric, according to the guidance.

A Treasury spokesperson said in an e-mail the unemployment data available as of Monday means "Minnesota would receive split payments" rather than getting its state portion all at once, but noted that could change.

