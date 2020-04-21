A Burnsville man at a house party for alleged members of a biker gang and the 22-year-old chaperone of a party for dozens of mostly underage attendees are among the Minnesotans newly charged with violating Gov. Tim Walz’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

Ten people were charged in the past week with violating the order aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

A total of 33 Minnesotans have been charged between the start of March and Tuesday morning with violating the stay-at-home order, which also shuttered nonessential businesses, or, another executive order prohibiting restaurants and bars from hosting dine-in services.

Both parties that led to citations occurred in Oakdale. Walz’s order mandates that Minnesotans stay home except for limited reasons, including to obtain medical care, for outdoor recreation and to get food, among others.

Oakdale police cited a 22-year-old White Bear Lake woman on April 18 after responding to an Oakdale home in the 6000 block of 46th St. N. for a party.

“Officers located a large group of people (approx. 30-40) inside the lower level of a building which was an Air B&B [sic] that had been rented for a birthday party,” said the citation against the woman, an alleged chaperone. “The group was mostly juveniles … Officers smelled odor of marijuana throughout the unit and all party goers/chaperones refused to answer door [sic] despite several attempts by Officers.”

On April 17, Oakdale police cited a 46-year-old Burnsville man in connection with a party in the 2700 block of Hudson Boulevard N. His alleged role was not specified in court documents.

“Officer arrived at location after viewing a large party of people (25-30) in a biker gang club house drinking, eating food, smoking marijuana and violating the state executive order for social distancing,” said the citation. “Ongoing issue.”

Walz’s stay-at-home order went into effect March 25 and was extended until May 4. Walz and state officials have asked Minnesotans to observe social distancing and avoid gathering with others.

Several of the other cases disclosed Tuesday mirrored a trend in previous cases in which police and prosecutors added the charge on top of other offenses.

In some instances, the charge, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000, was added to other misdemeanor counts. In others, it was added to felony charges that ranged from stalking to drug possession.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Minnesota has criticized the practice of adding the count to other charges as unnecessarily punitive.

The organization overall has called for education instead of criminalization, noting that misdemeanor convictions can limit a person’s housing and employment opportunities.

Walz and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety have also advocated education before enforcement.

The citations occurred in 17 of Minnesota’s 87 counties. Dakota County had the most with nine cases, while Hennepin County had one and Ramsey County had three.

Minneapolis and St. Paul police have not cited anyone for violating the orders.