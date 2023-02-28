Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Big Ten Conference women's basketball awards were announced, with the conference's coaches and the media choosing first-team, second-team and honorable mention winners.

Gophers center Rose Micheaux, a sophomore, was named to the honorable mention team by both media and coaches. Guard Mara Braun was named to both all-freshman teams.

Micheaux started all 29 games, averaging 14.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and shooting 51.1 percent. She had nine point-rebound double-doubles and scored in double figures 22 times.

Braun led the Gophers in scoring (15.3) and in threes made (61), shooting 35.1% from behind the arc. She also averaged 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals.

Isabelle Gradwell, who joined the Gophers this year as a graduate transfer, was the Gophers' recipient of the sportsmanship award given by the coaches.