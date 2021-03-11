The Big Ten announced the finalists for its individual awards for the 2020-21 hockey season, and a pair of Gophers each are up for two honors, while Bob Motzko has a chance to repeat as Coach of the Year.

Senior goalie Jack LaFontaine is a finalist for Player of the Year, along with Wisconsin forward a Cole Caufield and Michigan defenseman Cam York. LaFontaine also is up for the Goaltender of the Year award, joining Michigan's Strauss Mann and Michigan State's Drew DeRidder.

Gophers defenseman Brock Faber is a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, joining York and Wisconsin's Ty Emberson. Faber also is a finalist for Freshman of the Year, along with Michigan forward Thomas Bordeleau and Michigan defenseman Owen Power.

Joining Motzko as Coach of the Year finalists are Michigan's Mel Pearson and Wisconsin's Tony Granato.

Award winners will be announced Tuesday.