An intriguing matchup between upstart Maryland and Ohio State headlines this week's Big Ten schedule, while Wisconsin and Iowa have key games for their West Division title hopes. (The Gophers-Michigan prediction will be published later in the week. All games Saturday unless noted):

Three with intrigue

Maryland at No. 4 Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX

This is a prove-it game for the Terrapins, who are 1-15 against Ohio State and Michigan since joining the Big Ten. The Big Ten's top two passers, Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa (292.8 yards per game) and Ohio State's Kyle McCord (263.8), will face off. Ohio State has the better defense, and that prevails in the Horseshoe. Ohio State 34, Maryland 21

Rutgers at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., Peacock

These teams last met in 2021, when the Badgers rolled 52-3 in Piscataway. This time, a much-improved Scarlet Knights team keeps it closer. Wisconsin 21, Rutgers 17

Purdue at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., Peacock

The Hawkeyes lost QB Cade McNamara for the season because of a torn ACL. In steps 6-foot-3, 258-pound sophomore Deacon Hill. The edge swings to the Boilermakers. Purdue 23, Iowa 13

And the rest

Nebraska at Illinois, 7 p.m. Friday, FS1

Fire broke out at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Tuesday. Turns out, it wasn't in a dumpster. Nebraska 21, Illinois 17

Howard at Northwestern, 2 p.m., BTN

Should be a name-your-score game for the Wildcats. Northwestern 42, Howard 10