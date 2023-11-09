Michigan has rolled through the regular season, defeating opponents by an average score of 41-7. On Saturday, the Wolverines will face their first big test — a visit to No. 11 Penn State. It's the marquee matchup of a Big Ten weekend that also has a pair of cross-divisional matchups of interest in the West race. (The Gophers-Purdue prediction will be published later in the week.)

Three with intrigue

No. 3 Michigan at No. 11 Penn State, 11 a.m., FOX

Since the Big Ten went to the East-West divisional format in 2014, the Wolverines have won six of nine against the Nittany Lions. Expect a much tighter game than last year's 41-17 Michigan win. Michigan 24, Penn State 20

Maryland at Nebraska, 11 a.m., Peacock

The Terrapins will try to end a four-game skid while the Cornhuskers seek bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016. Go with the home team. Nebraska 23, Maryland 17

Rutgers at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., BTN

The Scarlet Knights might be the fourth-best team in the ultra-tough Big Ten East. The Hawkeyes are in first place in the West. Rutgers makes a statement here. Rutgers 13, Iowa 7

And the rest

Indiana at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN

The Hoosiers have a four-game winning streak in this series. Expect the Illini to build off their comeback against the Gophers. Illinois 31, Indiana 17

Northwestern at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., FS1

The Badgers have outscored the Wildcats 77-14 over the past two seasons. Expect that trend to continue. Wisconsin 34, Northwestern 10

Michigan State at No. 1 Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., NBC

Fresh off a victory over Nebraska, the Spartans run into a buzzsaw. Ohio State 33, Michigan State 10