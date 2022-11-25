Minnesotans headed to stores and shopping malls on a Black Friday that was less complicated but more expensive.

The health worries and supply chain issues associated with the pandemic and recovery during the last two years were done. And the hype and frenzy associated with Black Friday for much of the 2010s was leveled by retail promotions that began weeks ago.

Even so, the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas represents about 20% of the retail industry's annual sales.

At Southdale Center in Edina, the state's oldest shopping mall, Macy's was open before sunrise and many other stores were closed.

Shari Kawiecki of Richfield said had most of her Christmas shopping done already. The last couple of years she couldn't find anything so she started shopping early this year, but she joined family members on their traditional day-after-Thanksgiving shopping trip.

"I'm kind of happy it's not on Thanksgiving anymore," Kawiecki said.

Starting a decade ago, more retail chains opened on Thanksgiving Thursday, a move that drew some criticism but that executives argued was necessary to reduce some of the frenzies that were happening when stores opened on Black Friday.

But the power of the Thursday openings diminished by 2018 and 2019, then was wiped out during the pandemic in 2020. Through that time, more consumption shifted to online ordering and the doorbuster model of applying deep discounts to attract shoppers on Black Friday gave way to promotions that were not as steep but lasted longer.

A year ago, fear was a factor in holiday shopping: retailers were catching up to resurgent demand after the pandemic had been brought under control. Some merchandise didn't arrive in time and stores didn't have to discount much because of the struggle to bring in items.

This year, holiday shopping is chiefly being influenced by inflation, which soared to the highest rates in 40 years. Higher prices will force consumers to spend more and lift the revenue at retailers.

But they are also putting pressure on consumers to find value, which may lead people to buy fewer things while spending amounts that are comparable to recent years.

The National Retail Federation — the largest retail trade group — expects holiday sales growth in stores and online will slow to a range of 6% to 8%, from 13.5% growth of a year ago. However, these figures aren't adjusted for inflation. Real spending could even be down from a year ago.

The parking lot outside the giant Scheels store at Eden Prairie Center filled up before the store's scheduled 7 a.m. opening. Seeing the shoppers, managers opened the store before then.

Julie Nessly of Chanhassen and her daughter-in-law arrived at the opening time to look for ideas for their outdoorsy husbands and to get the good deals before they're gone. They're price-conscious given inflation as they begin Christmas shopping.

"I definitely want a good deal," Nessly said. "If it's not a good deal, I won't buy it."

Ashley Reis, 16, of Shakopeee dropped by Scheels to hang out with her friend.

"I just want to shop and get some good deals," she said.

Kurt Schoenbauer of New Prague stopped by Scheels with his wife early Friday out of convenience. "The rest of the day is filled so we have limited time to get things done," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.