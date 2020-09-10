Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will travel to Minnesota next week in a tour of Midwestern battleground states that could be critical in the 2020 election.

Biden's campaign released no other details Thursday about the Sept. 18 visit to Minnesota, his first as a Democratic nominee for president.

The trip by the former vice president follows that of his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, who campaigned in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Biden's planned Minnesota campaign swing also follows that of President Donald Trump, who traveled to the Twin Cities and Mankato last month.

Several Trump family members also have come to the state this week: his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, who campaigned in the state on Thursday, and his son, Donald Trump Jr., who was in Minnesota Wednesday. Vice President Mike Pence also recently campaigned in Duluth.

The Midwestern campaign swing represents a new phase in the Biden campaign, which until recently had largely eschewed in-person travel in favor of virtual events out of concern for the coronavirus pandemic. Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris took part in a virtual Minnesota "roundtable" earlier this month.

Minnesota Republicans have attacked Biden's absence, noting that it has been more than 1,000 days since he has been in the state, which Trump narrowly lost in 2016.

The flurry of campaign stops by Biden and others underscores the state's importance in the race for the presidency. Though long a Democratic stronghold in presidential politics, Minnesota has become a focus of the Trump campaign's efforts to stretch the Midwestern battleground, putting the state in play alongside Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, three states Trump flipped in 2016.

Biden campaigned in Michigan on Wednesday, while Pence stumped in Pennsylvania. Both Trump and Biden stopped last week in Kenosha, Wis., the scene of violent protests over the recent police shooting of an unarmed Black man.

A Morning Consult poll released Wednesday showed Joe Biden with a 5-point edge over Trump in Minnesota, but Biden's lead has narrowed from previous polls. Another poll released Wednesday, by SurveyUSA for KSTP-TV, found Biden with a 9-point lead.