President Joe Biden is nominating U.S. Magistrate Judge Kate M. Menendez to fill a federal court vacancy in Minnesota.

The White House announced Menendez last week as the choice to become a U.S. District Court judge for the district of Minnesota, in an attempt to fill a vacancy dating back to 2019. Menendez must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, which is narrowly controlled by Democrats.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in a statement that Menendez's "extensive qualifications make her an excellent choice to be a U.S. District Court Judge, and I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to confirm her."

Menendez served as a federal public defender for nearly two decades, according to a news release from Klobuchar's office, while the White House announcement said "Menendez has served as a U.S. Magistrate Judge for the District of Minnesota since 2016."

"As I've said before, federal courts make decisions that affect every part of our lives: who we marry, our privacy, our right to vote, and our right to equal treatment at work," Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith said in a statement. "All Minnesotans deserve a fair justice system that will protect their rights, and I have no doubt that Kate Menendez will uphold our most fundamental value: equal justice for all."