With tighter budgets and little appetite for expensive electronics, consumers shopped less at Best Buy stores this summer than they did last year.

The Richfield-based electronics retailer this morning said it earned $306 million in its second fiscal quarter ended July 30, a 58% drop from a year ago. Executives last month lowered expectations set earlier this year.

"We are clearly operating in an uneven sales environment," Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said in a statement. "As we entered the year, we expected the consumer electronics industry to be softer than last year following two years of elevated growth driven by unusually strong demand for technology products and services and fueled partly by stimulus dollars. The macroenvironment has been more challenged."

Still, Wall Street expected worse. Best Buy's adjusted per-share profit of $1.54 came in above analysts' projection of $1.27. Revenue of $10.3 billion, while down about 13%, beat analysts' forecast of $10.2 billion.

A month ago, Best Buy executives said they expected comparable sales to decrease 13% from a previously-forecast 8% decline. The new estimate was nearly on target: Best Buy's comparable sales were down 12.1%. In last year's second quarter, comparable sales jumped almost 20% from the 2020 period.

Looking ahead to the fall, Best Buy executives expect comparable sales to decline at an even steeper rate than this summer.

In June, foot traffic to Best Buy stores dropped more than 15% compared to the same time a year ago and nearly 20% compared to in 2019, according to data firm Placer.ai.

Retailers have seen more budget-conscious consumers looking for cheaper necessities in the face of high inflation.

Earlier this month, Best Buy cut hundreds of in-store jobs to better help it manage costs and adjust to consumers demand. During the second quarter, the company incurred $34 million of restructuring costs that was primarily related to termination benefits. The company said it expects to face additional charges through the year as it continues to restructure, which would suggest more staff cuts could be on the way.