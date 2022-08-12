Best Buy Co. has cut hundreds of in-store jobs to manage costs in preparation for continued electronics sales declines.

The reduction in staff comes just weeks after the Richfield retailer lowered its sales projections for the summer, citing inflation and slowing demand for electronics.

"We're always evaluating and evolving our teams to make sure we're serving our customers," the company said in a statement Friday. "With an ever-changing macroeconomic environment, including customers shopping more digitally than ever, we have made adjustments to our teams that include eliminating a small number of roles."

The cuts represent a small percentage of Best Buy's workforce of more than 100,000 employees with the company still hiring for open roles in its field teams.

Since the start of the pandemic, Best Buy has reduced its headcount most noticeably laying off about 5,000 mostly full-time employees early last year.

Late last month, Best Buy executives said they expected comparable sales for stores open at least a year to have dropped 13% during the May-through-July quarter. They had earlier expected an 8% drop. Best Buy is scheduled to report its earnings for the quarter Aug. 30.