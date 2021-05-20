Best Buy will spend $10 million to launch about a dozen of its Teen Tech Centers in California by 2023 in a partnership with local nonprofits in the Los Angeles area.

The pilot program is part of the Richfield-based electronics chain's multi-year plan to combat underrepresentation of people of color within the tech industry and provide educational and career opportunities.

The California tech centers would offer programs to prepare youth for careers in the creative and entertainment industries, engaging in hands-on training in film, digital media, audio engineering and music production with the help of the Grammy Museum and the youth program Fresh Films.

Through a partnership with the Entertainment Industry Foundation, the "Community Impact Hub" pilot program also plans to connect youth with paid internships. Best Buy and its partners hope the centers will help prepare at least 3,000 teenagers for local career opportunities.

"A lack of opportunity and access prevents millions of young people — especially those from disinvested communities — from reaching their full potential," said Best Buy CEO Corie Barry, in a statement. "We've seen how one Teen Tech Center in a community can build brighter futures. By partnering with local Los Angeles organizations, we'll be able to support even more youth pursuing their dreams, now and in the future."

Best Buy, with founding partners the Annenberg Foundation and Greater L.A. Education Foundation, held a virtual kickoff event on Wednesday featuring a conversation with actress Eva Longoria Bastón and a performance by rapper Common.

Best Buy hopes to create similar hubs around the country through its Teen Tech Centers.

Last December, Best Buy announced a five-year plan to tackle technology inequities and build talent pipelines for those underrepresented in the tech industry, primarily focused on youth of color.

As part of that plan, Best Buy committed to reach 30,000 teens annually who live in disinvested communities through growing its network of 35 Best Buy Teen Tech Centers to at least 100 centers. With an investment of $44 million, the retailer plans to increase scholarship funding for center participants through its Best Buy Scholars Program and provide scholarships for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Best Buy currently has six Teen Tech Centers in the Twin Cities. The retailer plans to invest more in the local centers and create a scholarship fund for Twin Cities youth.