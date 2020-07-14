If you want to shop for a television, home appliance or other tech gadget in person, you will need a face mask if you want to shop at Best Buy.

The Richfield-based electronics retailer announced it would require the face coverings starting Wednesday.

Best Buy will provide face coverings for those shoppers who don't have them and will allow small children and those unable to wear a mask for health reasons to enter stores without masks. The policy was created to help protect shoppers and employees, the company said in a company blog post Tuesday.

"Although the risk of infection cannot be completely eliminated as long as there is community spread of COVID-19, we're grateful to our customers and employees for working together to do what we can to keep us all safe," Best Buy said in the post. "Best Buy believes relevant statewide policies requiring masks are an appropriate public health response in protecting front-line retail workers and customers from the growing spread of COVID-19."

Retailers across the country have been stuck in the middle of a messy debate about the effectiveness and enforcement of masks in public spaces.

While a growing number of states and cities have mandated the use of masks while in public, much of the enforcement of regulations has fallen on the shoulders of store employees. Videos have gone viral showing angry customers who have been confronted by employees or other shoppers for not wearing masks.

Several retailers such as Costco and Menards have made masks a requirement to shop at their stores, while others such as Target encourage shoppers to wear masks.

A month ago, Best Buy began to reopen most of its stores to walk-in traffic after the stores had been closed after the onset of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States except curbside service and then by appointment. Best Buy continues to limit the number of customers inside the stores to 25% of capacity.