Best Buy plans to close its Shakopee store next month and turn its Blaine store into an outlet.

A spokesman for the Richfield-based electronics retailer confirmed Wednesday that Best Buy will permanently close its Shakopee store on March 4, the same day it will temporarily close its Blaine store.

The Blaine store will reopen this summer as an outlet location selling discounted and open-box merchandise.

Best Buy representatives said its Shakopee customers frequently shop at other nearby stores such as its Burnsville and Eden Prairie location, which has a broader selection of products.

A store closing announcement is not much of a surprise coming from Best Buy, which about a year ago announced it would close 20 to 30 locations during the fiscal year.

In November, Best Buy reported that comparable sales dropped 10.4% during its third quarter as consumer electronics demand slowed.

Best Buy has experimented with store formats in several markets, including the Twin Cities.

As part of a nationwide plan to allow customers to experience more products in person, Best Buy recently redesigned more than 40 stores including its Minnetonka location to add more experiential elements like areas to try out e-bikes, exercise equipment and more.

Best Buy began to roll out its outlet stores last year. This will be Best Buy's second outlet location in Minnesota. The other outlet is in Eden Prairie.

No information was immediately available about what will happen to workers at the Shakopee and Blaine stores.