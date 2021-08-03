Benton County Attorney Philip K. Miller is facing three felonies for reportedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, according to a criminal complaint filed last week.

Miller, who has led the Benton County Attorney's Office for eight years, was charged with one felony count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim younger than 16 and two felony counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Attempts to reach Miller on Tuesday were unsuccessful. Benton County Administrator Montgomery Headley said Tuesday that because Miller is an elected official, he is not subject to the County Board's personnel policies so the board is not in a position to place him on leave. Miller was reelected to his office in November 2018 after running unopposed.

According to the complaint, which was handled by Dakota County, Miller assaulted the girl in March 2020.

The girl told investigators Miller came into her bedroom and assaulted her more than once while she was asleep or pretending to be asleep. She said she started wrapping herself in multiple blankets and wearing extra layers of clothes to protect herself from Miller, the complaint states.

In an interview, Miller admitted to going into the girl's room to turn off the TV, court documents state, and said he would have to sometimes search for the remote but denied assaulting the girl.

Benton County Attorney Philip Miller

Miller, 60, lives in Rice. Before coming to Benton County in 2013, Miller was county attorney in Lake of the Woods and Koochiching counties.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 18.

Jenny Berg • 612-673-7299

Twitter: @bergjenny