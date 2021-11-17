Introduction: Host Michael Rand watched most of Tuesday's Wild game with a level of concern, though clearly not alarm over the 4-1 loss to San Jose . Even with a 10-5 start to the season, there have been some cracks in the Wild's game that showed up again in the loss — including a lack of production from Kevin Fiala and Kirill Kaprizov. Then again, if you have Dish Network you weren't able to watch the game anyway — nor will you be able to see anything on Bally Sports North.

5:00: Minnesota United manager Adrian Heath joins the show in advance of Sunday's playoff game in Portland. The Loons started the year 0-4 and left themselves little margin for error, but they rallied and on the last day of the year secured a postseason berth for the third consecutive season. When fully healthy, Minnesota United can play with anyone. Will they be fit in the playoffs and offer further vindication for Heath over his doubters?

21:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins the show and debates three main points with Rand: Should the Gophers bench QB Tanner Morgan? Are the Vikings a playoff team? And do the Wolves need patience or a major shakeup?

38:00: Are you ready for Crypto.com Arena?

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports