Jere Vaisanen and Adam Flammang scored goals 1 minute, 26 seconds apart late in the second period to give host Bemidji State the lead and the Beavers held on to stun

No. 2 St. Cloud State 3-1 on Friday night in nonconference men's hockey.

Mattias Sholl made 17 saves for the Beavers (3-1-1).

Zach Okabe scored in the first period for the Huskies (6-1). Jaxon Castor made 25 saves.

No. 16 Penn State 2, Wisconsin 1: Tyler Paquette's goal just over three minutes into the second period proved to be the game-winner for the visiting Nittany Lions. Kevin Wall had the first goal for Penn State (7-0, 1-0 Big Ten) and Liam Souliere made 31 saves. Jared Moe had 36 stops for the Badgers (2-5, 0-3).

No. 12 Notre Dame 5, Michigan State 0: Ryder Rolston had a goal and two assists to lead the host Irish (4-2-1, 1-0 Big Ten) over the Spartans (4-3, 0-1). Ryan Bischel stopped 30 shots.

Ferris State 3, St. Thomas 2 (OT): Connor McGrath's goal three minutes into overtime lifted the Bulldogs (3-3-1, 1-0 CCHA) in Big Rapids, Mich. Luke Manning and Josh Eernisse scored for the Tommies (1-6, 0-1) and Aaron Trotter made 19 saves.

No. 8 Minnesota State Mankato 3, Bowling Green 2 (OT): Senior captain Brendan Furry scored four minutes into the extra period for the Mavericks (4-3, 1-0 CCHA).

No. 19 Minnesota Duluth 3, No. 20 Cornell 2: Derek Daschke's goal for the host Bulldogs (3-4) with 1:41 left broke a 2-all tie.