Race results

1⅛ miles on dirt. Purse: $1,000,000. 3-Year-Olds

8 • Tiz the Law (Franco) 3.60 2.90 2.60

9 • Dr Post (Ortiz Jr.) 5.80 4.20

3 • Max Player (Rosario) 5.20

Time: 1:46.53. Exacta: 8-9, $9.80. Trifecta: 8-9-3, $49.75. Superfecta: 8-9-10-3, $55.65. Pick 3: 1-2-8, $13.90. Pick 4: 12-1-2-8, $140.25. Pick 6: 8-2-12-1-2-8, $291.00. Daily Double: 2-8, $6.50.