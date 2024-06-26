Police body-worn camera video of Sen. Nicole Mitchell's arrest on a burglary charge won't be released early, Becker County District Court Judge Gretchen Thilmony ruled Wednesday.

Conservative website Alpha News asked the judge to release the police and dash-cam footage of the arrest of Mitchell, DFL-Woodbury, on April 22 at the home the senator's late father shared with her stepmother.

"The questions Alpha News seeks to answer will by necessity be answered through the channels of the justice system, either in a court or jury trial or by the investigation becoming inactive through a plea agreement or other mechanism," Thilmony wrote. "Circumventing these proceedings is an extraordinary measure that the legislature has plainly prohibited in all but the most important circumstances."

James Dickey of the Upper Midwest Law Center asked Thilmony to release the recordings given the high interest in the case. "This has been a big news story, and the public does have a right to know about a sitting senator," he said in a hearing last month.

Mitchell faces one first-degree burglary charge and an ethics complaint brought by Republicans in the Senate. She remained in the Senate through the end of the session as one of 34 DFLers with a single vote majority over the 33 Republicans.

Mitchell's next hearing on the criminal case is set for Monday at 3:30 in front of Judge Michelle Lawson.