Authorities in northern Minnesota said they have found the 10-year-old girl who was missing since Sunday along with her father, who is a registered predatory sex offender.

Before showing up Tuesday at Leech Lake Tribal Police Department headquarters, Miikawaadizi “Mika” Whitefeather was last seen with her father, 29-year-old Jonathan Whitefeather, sometime Sunday afternoon in the Cass Lake area, according to a missing person alert sent statewide by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The father has yet to be located, said Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch. Tribal police and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Whitefeather was last seen driving a maroon 1997 Chevy Suburban, with Minnesota license plate 632-TJW.

According to the father’s predatory offender registration, he is Native American, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on the left side of his face, a pierced left ear and a tattoo on his left hand.

Along with being a registered sex offender, his criminal history in Minnesota includes two convictions for disorderly conduct and one each for burglary, drug possession and drunken driving.