A Duluth police officer responding to a reported domestic disturbance over the weekend shot through a closed apartment door and wounded a suspect inside, state authorities said.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) on Tuesday released its preliminary findings in connection with the incident Saturday in the Kingsley Heights Apartments in downtown.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man, was treated at a nearby hospital for a shoulder wound before being booked into jail on suspicion of domestic assault and then released as the investigation continues, the BCA said. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects before they are charged.

The officer who wounded the man was identified by the BCA as Tyler Leibfried, a five-year member of the Duluth Police Department. He was placed on administrative leave.

According to a BCA statement summarizing its initial findings and in answers to follow-up questions from the Star Tribune:

Police received multiple 911 calls about a physical domestic incident. Officers indicated they heard two gunshots, and a witness reported hearing loud sounds from inside the apartment.

Leibfried was in the hall and fired a shot through the closed and windowless apartment door that hit the man in the shoulder, the BCA said. The agency has yet to say what prompted the officer to shoot.

The man soon left the apartment and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, no shots were fired from inside the apartment,” a statement from the BCA read.

Authorities located no guns in the apartment nor anyone else inside, the statement continued. The BCA did note there was a hatchet just inside the door, but the agency made no reference to it as a potential weapon.

The person who reported being the victim of a domestic incident had left the apartment before law enforcement arrived. That person was not injured.

Portions of the incident were captured on officers’ body cameras. That video has yet to be released.